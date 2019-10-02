DELPHOS — Dorothy Youngpeter, 89, of Delphos, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at The Meadows of Delphos.

She was born August 11, 1930, in Fort Jennings to Leo and Elizabeth Suever. They both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Albert Youngpeter on July 17, 1954; he preceded her in death on March 14, 2014.

She is survived by two sons, Dan A. Youngpeter of Worthington and Tim Youngpeter of Lima; two daughters, Deb (Dan) Pothast of Delphos and Sue Hawk of Lima; five grandchildren, Renee (Josh) Heitmeyer of Monroe, OH, Nicole (Jason) Laux of Monroe, OH, Chad (Marietta) Hardwick of Chicago, Shannon (John) Andrews of Delphos, and Adam (Taylor) Youngpeter of Worthington; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Suever of Delphos; and sister-in-law, Joan Minnig of Landeck.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Theresa Youngpeter; daughter-in-law, Cindy Youngpeter; son-in-law, John Hawk; and three brothers, Tom, Leonard, and Herbert Suever.

Dorothy was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church; she was a home maker and was a 1948 graduate of Delphos St. John's. She was an avid sports fan, cheering for the Steelers, Buckeyes, and St, John Blue Jays, but she especially loved to cheer for her Cincinnati Reds. Dorothy truly enjoyed her crossword puzzles, her paint by numbers, as well as cross stitching when she was able.

Funeral mass will be on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Father Scott Perry will officiate. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Harter and Schier Funeral Home; where a parish wake will begin at 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Catholic Church.

