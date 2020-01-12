CELINA — Dortha Berdine (Hays) Baer, age 96 of Celina, Ohio passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community. She was born on June 23, 1923 in Mendon, Ohio to the late Harold Leroy and Laura Almeda (Brookhart) Hays. On February 11, 1951 she married Paul Edward Baer, who died March 13, 1995.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Douglas (Hedy) Baer of Loganville, GA, three grandchildren Nicholas, Nathanael and Noah and several Nieces and Nephews.

Dortha was preceded in death by her brothers Harold Eugene Hays, Dale Hays and Ralph Hays.

She graduated from Mendon-Union High School with the Class of 1941. Dortha was a great cook and worked in the Cafeteria for the City of Celina Schools, until she retired. She was a very active member of the Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina. She belonged to the Altrurian Club and volunteered in community organization and activities held by the Celina Senior Citizens, Call Worship and past President of The Women's Society of Christian Service.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Grand Lake United Methodist Church in Celina, with Rev. Mick Whistler and Rev. Dean Bachelor officiating. Burial will follow in the Mendon-Union Cemetery in Mendon. Friends may call an hour before services at the Church on Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Appalachia Service Project 4523 Bristol Hwy, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Condolences may be shared with the family at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.