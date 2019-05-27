LIMA — Dortha M. Lawson, age 99, passed away at 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home.

Dortha was born on May 8, 1920, in Spencerville, Ohio, to the late Carl and Myrtle (Clay) Briggs. On January 29, 1938, Dortha married her first love, Donald Bice, who died on July 1, 1990. She then married Kermit Lawson on June 8, 1991, who preceded her in death on February 10, 2005.

Dortha was a homemaker and member of Lima Baptist Temple in Lima.

She is survived by two sons: Michael Bice of Monticello, OH and Leslie (Dennise) Bice of Gomer, daughter-in-law Mary Coolidge of Lima, eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and sister Monyeen Boyed of Lima.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, two sons: Ronald and Jack Bice, daughters-in-law Carol Bice and Martha Bice, and granddaughter Karen Bice.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 Thursday at the funeral home. Rev. Jerry Burton will officiate. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery, Lima.

