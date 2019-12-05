OTTAWA — Doug J. Hashbarger, 58, of Ottawa died at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born September 8, 1961 in Lima to Robert and Alma Jean (Warnimont) Hashbarger who survive in Ottawa.

Also surviving are four siblings: David (Tracie) Hashbarger of Ottawa, Dennis (Frances) Hashbarger of Glandorf, Janet Gerten of Ottawa and Ken (Shyra) Hashbarger of Ottawa; nine nieces and nephews: Ross (Allison) Hashbarger, Trevor Hashbarger, Whitney Hashbarger, Mariah Hashbarger, Alyssa Gerten, Nicole Gerten, Kayley (Mike) Rahrig, Jacob Hashbarger, Kyle Hashbarger; a great niece, Layla Berrien; and a great-nephew, Hendrix Berrien.

Doug worked for Protec Coating in Leipsic. He was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa. He received his Bachelor Degree in 1983 from Bowling Green State University Doug was an avid golfer and got 2 hole-in-ones at Pike Run Golf Course. He loved going on the golf outing each year to Michigan with his friends. He was a volunteer for Leipsic Viking Readers, participated in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program where he was once named volunteer of the year and coached Jr. High Football for O-G for three years. Doug was a huge sports fan of the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Bowling Green State University, and the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans. Doug was loved by everyone. He was a kind and generous man who will be missed by all.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where there will be a Scripture Service at 7:50 p.m.

Memorials may be made to CAP (Cancer Assistance Program), Putnam County Home Health and Hospice, or the Sts. Peter and Paul Capital Campaign.

