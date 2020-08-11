LIMA — H. Douglas "Doug" Hyman, 77, passed away on August 10, 2020, at 12:05 pm, at Colonial Nursing Center, with his wife at his side.

Doug was born November 20, 1942, in Paulding, OH, to Harvey and Juanita (Jacobs) Hyman, who both preceded him in death. On September 9, 1960, he met Paula at Bowling Green State University, they married on May 4, 1963, then continued this love affair until his death.

Doug graduated from Paulding High School in 1960. He received his undergraduate degree in Education from Defiance College. Doug later received his Masters Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from Bowling Green State University. He also studied Russian at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. He will be remembered by many for his love of teaching, and teaching that coloring outside the lines was okay. Doug touched many lives during his time as an Addiction Counselor at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was known for his whit, kindness, and appreciation of all music.

Doug is survived by his wife, Paula L. (Hover) Hyman of Lima, OH, children, Greg (Kay) Hyman of Germantown, OH, Sarah (Tim) Bernhardt of Germany, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, three siblings, Cara Lou (Chuck) Strahley of Paulding, OH, David (Jackie) Hyman of Paulding, OH, Geoffrey (Bonnie) Hyman of Payne, OH, and many treasured nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Catherine Louise Hyman.

To celebrate his life, the family requests the planting of a tree, being kind to all, and playing 50's rock and roll music.

A private family burial will take place at Gethsemani Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. May the Goddesses hold him closely until his loved ones join him.