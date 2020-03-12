Rev. Douglas Adams (Doug to his friends) passed away Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, due to complications from a bilateral lung transplant.

Born December 5th, 1952 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Doug attended the University of Cincinnati, followed by Lexington Theological Seminary. While at seminary, he served at Crittenden Christian Church. Doug graduated with his M.Div in 1981 and went on to serve at Hillcrest Christian Church in Dayton, South Side Christian Church in Lima, and Westminster Christian Church in Westminster.

Following his retirement, Doug enjoyed a second career as a folk singer, sharing his joy and passion for music throughout Lima and the surrounding communities. He especially enjoyed performing at local farmer's markets (particularly when he could snag a spot by the baked goods!), the Monday night jam session at the Bluffton Library, and his Friday morning musical meet-ups at the Twisted Whisk.

Doug truly enjoyed meeting and connecting with people and will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his wife of almost 44 years, Linda (Ludwig) Adams; his daughter Jennifer Adams; his grandpuppy Skylos; his siblings Greg Adams, Mark Elliot, Barbara Saunders, and Chris Elliot; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his faithful furry companion, Casey; as well as his parents, H. Lee Adams and Shirley (Mason) Elliot.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 14th, 2020 at South Side Christian Church, followed by fellowship in the church hall (there will be cookies, and Doug's rule is you always need to eat an even number of cookies!).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests tributes be made to Doug by registering to become an organ donor or with a contribution to Donate Life America (www.donatelife.net).

