Douglas Basinger

SAN DIEGO, Calif. —Douglas "Doug" Clinton Basinger, age 59, of San Diego, California passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Doug was born April 3, 1961 in Lima, Ohio to Ken and Connie (Lay) Basinger. He was an incredible father to his four children.

As a young boy, Doug could be found building and inventing new and different things. He was a Cub Scout, Boy Scout, part of the 4-H, and confirmed at the Market Street Presbyterian Church of Lima, Ohio.

He graduated from Shawnee High School in 1979. He then earned a dual Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Marketing from Franklin University in 1985. In his spare time he liked to run, snow ski, camp, watch college football and baseball and attend musical concerts.

Doug was a focused worker with a strong drive for achievement. His primary occupation was in Health Care where he worked as an Administrator for over 25 years. As a nursing home adminis-trator, he went above and beyond his role, and loved building friendships with his residents.

Having the opportunity to visit and explore a new place always intrigued Doug. Favorite vaca-tions included his Europe trip with his two older children and discovering the beaches of Mexico with his two younger children.

He is survived by his mother Connie; his children Jonathan, Anissa, Dalan, and Janai; his grand-child Kastiel; his brother Roger and his sisters Deborah and Susan. Doug was laid to rest in Glen Abbey Memorial in San Diego, California.

