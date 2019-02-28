OTTAWA — Douglas J. Beckman, 60, of Ottawa died at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at The Meadows of Ottawa.

He was born April 22, 1958 in Lima to the late Donald and Jaquelene (Swary) Beckman and worked as a truck driver.

He is survived by his brother, Michael (Cathy) Beckman of Ottawa and his sister, Michele Beckman of Liberty Center.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Ottawa with Fr. Matt Jozefiak officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Putnam County Hospice.

