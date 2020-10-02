1/
Douglas Bensman
LIMA — Douglas A. Bensman, 66, died at 8:15 a.m. October 1, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, with Rev. Laura Bensman, officiating.

Interment will immediately follow the services in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Arrangements are incomplete at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
