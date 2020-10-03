LIMA — Douglas A. Bensman, 66, of Lima passed away at 8:15 AM on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born on November 29, 1953 in Lima to A. Leonard and Ruth A. (Landwehr) Bensman, who both preceded him in death.

Douglas worked at Red Lobster and Marimor Industries. He loved shopping, collecting movies, going to movies, going on vacation and professional wrestling. He also enjoyed bowling and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the employment services club.

Surviving are his brother Jeffrey (Mary) Bensman of Lima; his sister Christine (Curtis) Shepherd of Lima; his nephews Timothy (Joyce) Bensman of Bethesda, MD, Richard (Laura) Bensman of Toledo and Anthony Shepherd of Stowe, OH; his niece Colleen Shepherd of Bowling Green, OH; several great-nieces and a great-nephew.

He was preceded in death by his brother Anthony Bensman.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, with Rev. Laura Bensman, officiating.

Interment will immediately follow the services in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marimor Legacy Foundation.

The family would like to express their special thanks to all the direct support professionals who have aided in his independent living over the years as well as all of the wonderful people at Allen County Board of DD who advocated for Doug over the years.

