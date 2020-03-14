SPENCERVILLE — Douglas F. Harrod, age 66 of Spencerville, formerly of New Bremen,

died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 6:17 A.M. at his home. He was born on July 23, 1953 in Lima, the son of the late Francis Neal Harrod and Ida Lou Marie (Long) Harrod who survives in Wapakoneta. On September 6, 2016 he married Belinda Bowling, and she survives near Spencerville. Doug is also survived by his children; Christina (Darrin) Klinger of Florida and Eric (Stephanie) Harrod of New Bremen, stepchildren; Trishena (Josh) Burtch of Chattanooga, OH, and Brad (Justina) High of Mendon, grandchildren Carson Klinger and Cole Harrod and step grandchildren Althea Burtch and Cami High. Also surviving are his siblings; Dave (Colleen) Harrod of Wapakoneta, Dan (Peg) Harrod of New Bremen, Don (Margaret) Harrod of Minster and Vickie (Denny) Braun of Wapakoneta. Along with his father, Doug was preceded in death by an infant sister, Linda Jane Harrod.

Doug was a graduate of Wapakoneta High School, and as a young man, had obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. He attended the Lima Police Academy, completing training in 1974. Following graduation from training, Doug started his career in law enforcement with the Wapakoneta Police Dept. from 1974 until 1980 when he was hired as the Chief of Police by the Village of New Bremen. In 1983 He graduated from the National FBI Academy. He proudly served the citizens of New Bremen as Chief for 33 years, until his retirement in 2013. During his time at Chief, Doug always focused his attention on the safety and education of children, implementing and presenting many programs to children over the years. Following his police service, he worked for Crown Equipment Corp. in New Bremen as a driver, bringing countless visitors to and from the airport. Doug and Lenny took many trips together, from their "Happy Place" of Nashville to Maine and trips out West, sometimes for months at a time, but his favorite pastime was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. His passion for guns led to his side business C&E Shooters, and his membership to the Shawnee Long Rifles and the National Muzzleloader's Assn.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. at St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen, with Rev. Becky Erb Strang and Pastor Dee Schroer officiating. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 2:00 until 6:00 PM at the St. Paul United Church of Christ in New Bremen. Memorial contributions in memory of Doug can be made to the . The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements, and condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.