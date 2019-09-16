Douglas Henry

LIMA — Mr. Douglas Lee Henry, age 61, passed from this life on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at approximately 5:38 p.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems.

He was born on June 11, 1958 in Lima, Ohio to the union of James Henry and Nettie Mae (Williams) Reeder; both parents preceded him in death.

On April 24, 2014 he was united in holy matrimony to Betty J. House; she survives in Lima.

Mr. Henry worked at Famous Recipe Chicken for over 18 years. He was a member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church where he served on the Usher Board. He loved volunteering, music, fishing and playing cards.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory 2 sons; Detravan Henry of Houston, TX. And Terrence Glenn of Columbus, OH. A stepson; Trevon Savage of Lima. A daughter; Tangela Henry of Houston, TX. 4 step-daughters; Shaquayla Flowers, Shauntae House, Shaniya Webb and Lashonda Ridgell-Evans all of Lima. 22 grandchildren. 1 brother; Robert Reeder (Gloria) of Lima. 2 sisters; Ida L. Phillips (Billy) and Charlotte Moore both of Lima. A special daughter; Aretha Glenn of Columbus, OH. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife; Alyce I. Henry on September 8, 1997. 2 brothers; Jimmy Reeder and Everett Moore. A sister; Yvonne Moore.

Home Going Services will be held Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Earnest Stephens, Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Church.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the HENRY Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
