CRIDERSVILLE — DOUGLAS K. HERBST, 67, formerly of Cridersville, passed away April 30, 2019, at 4:45 a.m. at his residence in Leesville, SC, after a short illness, surrounded by family. He was born June 7, 1951, to Lowell B. and W.Woneta (McCaslin) Herbst, who are deceased. On Sept 7, 1990, he married Lisa (Leisure) Herbst. They were married for 28 years and she survives in Leesville, SC.

He is survived by 4 brothers: Gary Herbst of Lima, Ohio, D. Michael (Ann) Herbst of Cridersville, Jimmy (Nancy) Herbst of Tennessee, Bob (Tricia) Herbst of Van Wert, Ohio and his twin sister, Deborah (Clay) Carnes of Spencerville, Ohio Doug is also survived by a sister-in-law, Sharon McCaslin of Lima, Ohio, and his mother-in-law, Ann Leisure of Lexington, SC., and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Terry L. McCaslin, sister-in-law, Janice (McClerran) Herbst, a nephew, Jimmy Herbst, grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.

Doug was born and raised in Cridersville, Ohio. He was a 1969 graduate of Wapakoneta High School where he enjoyed playing baseball. He was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes and Dallas Cowboys. He was an avid dog lover who rescued numerous dogs from shelters and gave them a loving home to live.

Per his request, his cremated remains were spread in the Prayer Garden of Ridge Crest Memorial Park in Leesville, SC.