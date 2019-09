CELINA — Douglas J. Randall, 57, died Sept. 2, 2019, at his residence.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Aletheia Christian Church, Celina. The Revs. Shawn Meyer and Phil Bange will officiate. Burial, with military honors, will be in Mercer Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to services at the church.