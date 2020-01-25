LIMA — Douglas E. "Doug" Ribley, 64, of Lima passed away at 11:27 AM on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on March 29, 1955 in Lima to Bernard J. and Maxine E. (Johns) Ribley, who both preceded him in death. He was previously married to Terri Schoenberger, mother of his two sons, who survives in Dublin, OH.

Doug proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy in the Vietnam era. He enjoyed playing music with his friends and played many different instruments. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and partying. Most of all he loved spending time with Mary Jane.

Surviving are his two sons Jeromy (Chantal) Ribley of Atlanta, GA and Joseph (Jennifer) Ribley of Jamestown, PA; his grandchildren Sebastian, Jackson and Ariana; his two sisters Alice Sunnen of St. Marys and Cheryl (Steve) Briggs of Alger.

He was preceded in death by his brother Bernard J. Ribley, Jr.

There will be no visitation and the family will hold private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

