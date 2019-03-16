LIMA — Douglas Vernon Tullis, 89, of Lima passed away 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Mercy Health/St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born in Lima on August 18, 1929 to Lester V. and Hazel V. (Niswander) Tullis and they preceded him in death.

Douglas was retired from the U.S. Postal Service, serving in Lima and Cridersville as a clerk. He was a member of the Gardendale Church of God. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He was also a member of the Chapter 19.

He is survived by a cousin, Robert (Diane) Niswander of Florida and several very close friends, Gina Guagenti, Tina Rieman and Bud King.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at SIFERD-ORIANS FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Justin Musto, officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by Lima VFW Post 1275 and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, March 20 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to The or to St. Jude's Children Hospital.

Online condolences can be made at www.siferd-oriansfuneralhome.com.