VAN WERT — Douglas J. Wierwille, 65, died at 12:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Cowan & Son Funeral Home. Pastor Clark Williman will officiate. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City, with military rites by American Legion Post 346.

Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.