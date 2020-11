DELPHOS — Doyle G. Martz, 94, died at 10:04 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services: 2 p.m. on Thursday at Harter & Schier Funeral home with burial to follow in Ottawa River Cemetery in Rimer. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.