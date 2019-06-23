LIMA —Drena L. Meyer-Neu, age 74 of Lima, passed Sunday morning, June 23, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born June 14, 1945 in Lima, Ohio to the late Richard and Martha (Stuttler) Deubler. On October 22, 1995 she married Richard 'Doc' Neu, who survives in Lima.

She graduated from Perry High School in 1963. After graduation she proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1965.

Drena was a hard working woman working at R. G. Dunn Cigar, Westinghouse, Ex-Cello, General Dynamics and the Lima Ford Engine Plant, before retiring due to Parkinsons in 2005. She loved to read and do cross word puzzles until her Parkinsons took that away. Most of all she loved her grand kids and always put everybody's needs before her own until the very end.

Also surviving 2 sons - Bill (Christy) Meyer of Lambertville, MI; Michael (Shelly) Meyer of Westerville, OH; a step daughter - Shanda (Dustin) Cox of Lima, OH; and 6 grand kids - Samantha, Kendall, Braeden, Keagen, Kale, and Kiah; a brother - Richard (Cheryl) Deubler of FL.

She was preceded in death by a sister - Teena Leonard.

Funeral services will begin 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Pastor Mike Whitman will officiate. Per her wishes, she will be cremated after the service.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The Parkinson Foundation of Northwest Ohio or to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice.

A special thanks to everyone from Putnam County Homecare and Hospice, especially Jill and Paula.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com