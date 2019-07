FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Drusilda "Dru" A. Kah, 80, died at 7:26 p.m. July 23, 2019, in Fairfield Township.

Services will begin at 12:45 p.m. Friday at Eley Funeral Home, Wapakoneta. Pastor Neil Brady will officiate. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.