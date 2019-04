ST. MARYS — Drusilla "Dru" Ann Martin, 53, died March 29, 2019.

Celebration of Life will begin at noon Saturday at Wayne Street United Methodist Church. Jon Kraner and Tim Benjamin will officiate. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys.