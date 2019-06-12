FINDLAY — Druzilla "Dru" Mary Norris, 89, of Findlay, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at The Heritage. She was born on November 5, 1929 in Highland Park, Michigan to the late Oliver P. and Mattie S. (Vonseggern) Staats. Druzilla married twice during her lifetime, first to James Fogle and later she married Howard "Dean" Norris who preceded her in death.

Druzilla loved spending time with her family. She also loved to sew and quilt. She owned the Look in Glass quilt shop in Findlay. Druzilla has made many beautiful quilts and other items throughout her life. She worked at K-Mart, Whirlpool, and RCA before her retirement. Druzilla enjoyed reminiscing about old times.

Druzilla will be remembered by her son, Gail (Jane) Fogle; daughters, Vicki Johnson, and Roberta Siferd; seven grandchildren, Laura (Steve) Allen, Dave (Melissa) Johnson, Stacy (Doug) Oates, Larry (Heather) Siferd, Mary Anne (Jason) Burnett, Jeff (Jennifer) Fogle, Greg Fogle; 18 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; her ex-husband, James Fogle; stillborn son; and two brothers, Jess and Bruce Staats.

Friends and family may visit from 12 – 2 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). A private graveside service will be held at McComb Union Cemetery with Pastor Dan Metzger officiating. Memorial contributions in Druzilla's name may be made to Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock, 4550 Fostoria Ave., Findlay, OH 45840. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.