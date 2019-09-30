LIMA — Duane A. Dulmage, age 71, went home to be with Jesus in Heaven on September 29, 2019, at 10:13 am, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center surrounded by his family and friends. Duane was born July 14, 1948, in Waukegan, IL, to Ralph Edmund and Martha (Ford) Dulmage who preceded him in death. On September 1, 1967, he married Brenda J. (Boggs) Dulmage who survives in Lima.

Duane was a graduate of Bowling Green State University where he earned a Bachelor's degree. His life-time career was in the powder coating industry; after retirement he became a realtor and worked for his son, Jeff and Hartsock Realty. Duane was a member of Living Hope Church of Lima. Professional organizations that he belonged to included: Lima-Noon Optimist, National Association of Realtors, Ohio Association of Realtors and West Central Association of Realtors and Lima-Allen County Chamber of Commerce. Duane had a love for cars, helping people and most of all his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Duane is survived by his son, Jeff A. (Sarah) Dulmage of Lima, OH and daughter, Lynn G. (Brian) Jamros of Sutton, MA, 5 grandchildren: Grace, Emma and Gabriel Dulmage, Sophia and Asher Jamros, a sister, Judy Haley, a nephew, Ted Parrish, a niece, Heather (Kevin) Garee, his father in-law, James E. Boggs, a brother in-law, James E. (Margaret) Boggs, a nephew, James Boggs and nephew, Jared (Jordan) Boggs.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Living Hope Church @ 2701 Allentown Rd., Lima, OH, 45805 (west of Tom Ahl's Dealership). Officiating the service will be Pastor Buck Sutton. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army @ 614 E. Market St., Lima, OH 45801. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com