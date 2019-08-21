LIMA — Duane L. Ruck, 78, passed away on August 20, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Duane was born July 4, 1941 in Lima, OH, to Francis and Anna (Dyer) Ruck who both preceded him in death. On September 15, 1963 he married Susan (Lundgren) Ruck who survives in Lima, OH.

Duane graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1959. He then attended The Ohio State University and Franklin University where he took courses specifically for metallurgical engineering. Duane and his wife were members of First Presbyterian Church in Deland, FL and South Side Christian Church in Lima, OH. He loved singing and was a member of the choir in both churches. Duane was also in the Choral Union at Stetson University. During and after his college years he worked as a researcher for Battelle Research Institute. He also worked as a professional photographer for many years. Duane was a Senior Technical Engineer for Xerox Corporation for 23 years and then retired in 2000. Computers, photography and books were his passion. Duane also loved his dog, Sammy and grand-dogs.

Duane is survived by his wife, Susan F. Ruck of Lima, OH, children, Rebecca (Brent) Rees of Elida, OH, D. Scott (David Duralde) Ruck of Dallas, TX, John (Linda) Ruck of Troutman, NC, siblings, Richard Ruck of Lima, OH, Raean Ruck of Appleton, WI, sisters-in-law, Donna Ruck of Circleville, OH, Pat Ruck of Pemberville, OH, Janet Lundgren, Lima, OH, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his siblings, George Ruck and John Ruck.

A Memorial Service will be held on August 24, 2019 at 12:00PM at South Side Christian Church, 3300 South Side Drive, Lima, Ohio 45807. Pastor Todd Cosart to officiate the service.

Visitation will be on August 24, 2019 from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to South Side Christian Church or First Presbyterian Church, 724 North Woodland Boulevard, Deland, FL 32720

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.