CONTINENTAL — Duane "Skeet" Schreiber, 81, of Continental died at 1:18 a.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 13, 1937 in Cloverdale to the late Roy and Alfreda (Rumschlag) Schreiber. On April 15, 1995 he married Connie Ruen who survives in Continental.

He is also survived by five children, Jeff Schreiber of Lima, Troy (Stephanie) Slattman of Bowling Green, Tracy (Dennis ) Potts and Tabby (Dean) Williamson both of Continental, and Jamie Mann of Columbus; grandchildren, Taylor Williamson, Trevor Williamson, Christopher Potts, Madelyn Potts, Hunter Slattman, Gavin Slattman, Brayden Slattman, Brandon (Paige) Schreiber, Emily Schreiber, Justin Mann, Lenzie Mann, and Austin Mann; a sister, Mary Lou Metcalf of Delphos. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Roy, Jr., William, and Ronald Schreiber and a sister, Mary Catherine Gladen.

Skeet was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the Kalida Lions Club, Kalida Fish and Game, Ottawa Eagles, and Continental American Legion.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Continental with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday at HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Continental and one hour prior to mass on Saturday at the church. There will be a scripture service at 1:45 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to CAP (cancer assistance program) or to a .

