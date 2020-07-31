LIMA — Mr. Durelle Douglas "Cookie" Sorrels, Sr., age 57, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at approximately 7:30 a.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

He was born on May 21, 1963 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Henry Lee and Martha Karl (Nichols) Sorrels. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Lima, Ohio.

He was formerly married to LaCresha A. Sorrels who survives in Columbus, Ohio.

Mr. Sorrels worked at General Motors in Defiance, OH. He was a member of New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church and U.A.W. local #211.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory a son: Durelle D. Sorrels, Jr. of Lima. 3 daughters; Briane` S. Glenn (Casey T.) of Lima. Danesha I. Sorrels and Brittany S. Sorrels both of Columbus, OH. 7 grandchildren. 3 brothers; Henry K. Sorrels (Diana), Lee W. Sorrels and Vern D. Sorrels all of Lima. 2 sisters; Clara L. Dukes and DeLisa D. Smith both of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Home going services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Veterans Memorial and Civic Center with Rev. C. M. Manley, officiating and Rev. Arnold Manley, eulogizing.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Veterans Memorial and Civic Center.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

