ELIDA — Dwain I. Metzger, 77, died at 12:20 a.m. July 16, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Elida. Pastor Paul Scannell will officiate. Burial will be in Ash Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.