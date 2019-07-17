ELIDA — Dwain I. Metzger, age 77, was called home to the Lord surrounded by his family at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Dwain was born September 6, 1941 at home in Elida, OH, to the late Harold E. and Macfern (Lott) Metzger. On September 10, 1961 he married the love of his life, Myrna (LaRue) Metzger.

Dwain was a 1959 graduate of Elida High School, where he played basketball and football. After graduation Dwain went to work at the Ford Engine Plant and worked alongside his father on the family farm. After ten years at the Ford Engine Plant, Dwain pursued his life-long passion running the family farm and was currently a full time farmer. He enjoyed sports and especially loved his Elida Bulldogs. Dwain's greatest joy was spending time with his family and grandchildren, who all called him Grandpa DI. He enjoyed family camping trips to Indian Lake State Park, Cedar Point and trips to Fort Myers Beach, Florida during the winter. He especially loved watching his grandchildren play sports and competing with them in the Metzger family golf outing. Dwain was a member at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elida, where he served in many capacities and on many committees through the years, including serving on the original renovation committee and as head usher. He served as president of the board of First Federal Bank in Elida. Dwain was a member of the Elida's Young Farmers, the State Young Farmers Committee and on the Allen County Fair Board for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Myrna Metzger of Elida; four daughters, Cyndi (Barry) Smith of Elida, Shelly (Jeff) Reiff of Elida, Vicki (Brent) McAdams of Elida, and Traci (Todd) Miller of Kalida; twelve grandchildren, Ashley (Derick) Edwards, Tyler (Stacy) Smith, Logan (Jenna) Smith, Lindsey (Brian) Rutter, Cody (Missy) Smith, Alex (Stacy) McAdams, Reggie (Stephanie Olman) McAdams, Kelsey (Mackenzie) Hampshire, Torie (Joe Gerdeman) McAdams, Cole (Amber Gerdeman) Miller, Isaac McAdams, and Carlee Miller; twelve great-grandchildren, Brayden, Paxton and Owen Rutter, Brody, Brinley and Bristol Edwards, Xayden and Jax Smith, Maddox and Mason Smith, Cameron Smith, and Rylan McAdams; two sisters, Diane (Tom) Bacome, Darlene (Bob) Hollar; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Bill) Evans, Elaine (Kerm) Gladfelter; speicial cousin, Denny (Kim) Metzger, and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his in-laws, Weldon and Mary LaRue, and two brothers-in-law, Ron LaRue and Tom Drury.

Services celebrating Dwain's life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 105 E. Main Street, Elida, Ohio 45807. Pastor Paul Scannell will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Ash Grove Cemetery with Steve Kingery officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2:00- 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or to the Ash Grove Old German Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.