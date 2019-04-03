SPENCERVILLE — Dwight C. Dell, 68, of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at his residence at 6 AM Tuesday, April 2, 2019 with his family at his side following an extended illness.

He was born July 28, 1950 in Louisville, K.Y., a son of the late Dallas and Norma Laverne Compton Dell. On July 27, 1974 he married Helen Brenda Wendelgast, who died May 8, 2010.

Surviving are his two songs; Pastor Anthony P. (Michelle) Dell of Spencerville and Adam P. Dell of Columbus; five grandchildren; Kelsey Blevins, David Dell, Alexander Dell, Matthew Dell and Luke Dell, all of Spencerville; his siblings; Dallas (Mickey) Dell, Jr., David Dell, Douglas Dell, Daniel (Sonja) Dell and Kathleen (Karl) Lamb and his brother-in-law; Harvey Wendelgast. He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law; Barbara Jean Wendelgast.

Dwight was a man dedicated to his family and that didn't mean just those related by blood. He was a man known to mentor anyone who came into his life or his children's lives. He retired after 20 years of service in the U.S. Navy. Retiring to the Spencerville, OH area he then worked at Allan Nott Toyota, and most recently, Spherion. His wife and children were the light of his life, along with his grandchildren who came along. He was incredibly selfless, always thinking of others, even right up until the end. Taught his boys what it meant to be men and led by example. He was an easy man to love, and loved by those who were blessed to know him.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Saturday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Tom Shobe officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery with military rites by the Navy Honor Guard and the Spencerville Veterans.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 8 PM Friday and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County Humane Society.

