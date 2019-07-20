RUSSELLS POINT — Dwight Edward Gratz, 85, of Russells Point, OH passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, OH.

Dwight was born on November 8, 1933 in Bellefontaine, OH, a son of the late Harry Emmet and Ada Mae Barnes Gratz. He was preceded in death by four brothers.

Dwight married Shirley Ann Newland on February 10, 1952 in Ridgeway, OH and she survives along with their son, Ivan Eddie (Kimberly) Gratz, grandson, Austin Gratz, two brothers, Ralph Gratz and Karl Gratz, and several nieces and nephews.

Dwight was a 1951 graduate of Waynesfield School. He was a local building contractor, worked as a telegraph operator for New York Central Railroad, and later as a dispatcher for Ohio Ready Mix. Dwight serviced on the Russells Point council for many years. He was a devoted husband for 67 years. He loved woodworking and traveling with his wife. They owned a winter home in Cortez, FL.

He was one of the longest living liver transplant patients in the nation thanks to the University of Pittsburgh. Memorial contributions may be given in his name to the University of Pittsburgh, Starzi Transplantation Institute, E1540 Biomedical Science Tower, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15261.

Pastor Bryan Meadows will begin funeral service 11:00 am, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview. Visitation is Tuesday, July 23rd from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. Burial is in Walnut Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.