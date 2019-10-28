LIMA — Dwight Von Nelson, 76, passed away on October 27, 2019, at 5:30PM, after a brief bout of lung disease. Dwight was born August 27, 1943, in Langsville, OH, to Clair and Eleanor (Miller) Nelson who both preceded him in death. On September 12, 1965, he married Virginia (Petersen) Nelson who survives in Lima, Ohio. Dwight graduated from Rutland High School in 1961. He enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1964 and was honorably discharged in 1968. Dwight and his wife attended various Baptist churches and recently attended Grace Community Church regularly. Dwight was also a member of the American Legion Post 96, 40 and 8, and Star Grange #778 - Meigs Co. He enjoyed playing cards, going to gospel concerts, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dwight is survived by his children, Tereasa L. (Jeff) Griffith of Lima, OH, Shelly D. (Troy) Burnside of Vallonia, IN, grandchildren, Jamie (Dan) Frick of Dayton, OH, Jennifer Griffith of Lima, OH, Cassidy Burnside of Vallonia, IN, Cody Burnside of Vallonia, IN, great-grandchildren, Grayson Frick and Lincoln Frick of Dayton, OH, and sisters-in-law, Wanda Nelson of Malta, OH, and Trudy Nelson of Mason, OH. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Donald Nelson and Cecil Nelson. Funeral Services will be held on October 30, 2019, at 11:00AM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Joe Wassink will officiate the service. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery - Elida following the service. Visitation will be held on October 20, 2019, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the . Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.