FRANKLIN, Tenn. — E. Alexander ("Alex") Gwinn II, 62, born on December 5, 1956, joined his parents Charles and Alta (Via) Gwinn and met his Heavenly Father on July 17, 2019, while surrounded by his family in Franklin, TN. He is survived by his children (whom he shares with Karen (Lackey) Gwinn) and their spouses: Heather Gwinn Pabon (Dan), Christina West (Donald), Charles Gwinn (Rachel), and Austin Gwinn; and brothers Mark Gwinn and Troy Gwinn.

There are many things to be said about a man among men like Alex. But for many, he was a pair of hands. Calloused from the decades of hard work. Soft from the lives he touched. He was a pair of hands that held dearly to his roots in Lima, OH. A pair of hands that instilled pertinent values in his four children who will carry those values through their families today. May the waters of Tennessee's Caney Fork River, where he loved to fish and spend time with his children and grandchildren, remember his caress and presence as all who were ever blessed to be in his presence will forever.

A celebration of Alex's life will be held at a later date outside Franklin, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in Alex Gwinn's memory to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville, 2144 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37212, by phone at 615-343-4000 or by visiting https://rmhcnashville.com/donate/.