LIMA — E. June Miller, 95, of Lima, Ohio, passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her daughter's home surrounded by her family and pets. She was born on June 10, 1925 in Lima, Ohio to William Edwin and Blanche Irene (Stewart) Tavenner, who have preceded her in death. On November 30, 1952 she married William Carl Miller, who passed away on October 2, 1976.

June went to Dillsaver School in Elida until the end of 8th grade when she was needed at home after schooling. Throughout the years, June was employed at Susie Q Restaurant, Milano's and Master Rug. She worked until age 93 and had over 50 years with Milano's and 42 years as an election poll worker for the State of Ohio. She was a member of the Lima Lions Rotary since 2002 and an honorary member of Kiwanis since October 25, 2011. On June 18, 1998 she received the Rose Award and was the first recipient of this award, for recognition of service excellence. She loved baking cookies for her family, service clubs and neighbors.

She is survived by her three daughters, Melanie Taylor of Lima, OH; Carla (Brian) Fields of Gallipolis Ferry, WV; and Tina (Steve) Kutchman of Johnstown, PA; five grandchildren: Brian (Catina) Taylor, Matthew (Brittany) Taylor, Bradley (Chelsie) Taylor, Andy (Emma) Diehl and Corbin (Melissa) Neville; seven great-grandchildren: Brendan Taylor, Alexander Taylor, Wyatt Taylor, Sawyer Taylor, Weston Taylor, Noah Taylor, and Aurora Diehl; sister-in-law, Martha Chambers of Springdale, AR; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, William (Mary Lou) Tavenner; sister, LaDonna (Art) Metz; and brother, Richard (Jean) Tavenner.

The family will receive friends from 3– 8 p.m., Thursday July 2, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 3rd at the funeral home. The Pastors Brian Robertson and Cheryl Martin will officiate. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lima Lions Club, Lima Rotary Club, Lima Kiwanis Club, Bath Township Fire Department, and Deb's Dogs.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to her dear friends Helga Keith and Sheryl Tumblin, many other friends and neighbors, and St. Rita's Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.