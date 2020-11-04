1/1
E. Louise Keiser
BLUFFTON — E. Louise Keiser, 94, went home to be with the Lord on November 3, 2020 at the Hilty Memorial Home in Pandora. Louise was born on July 23, 1926 in Belleville, Pennsylvania to the late Ralph D. and Bertha M. (Harmon) Snook. Louise married Dean M. Keiser in 1943 who preceded her in death in 2007.

She was a native of Barrville, Pennsylvania moving to Ohio in 1954. Thru many years of marriage, she shared a grocery business, ice cream business and also worked at Ex-Cello Corporation. Louise was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Bluffton and pursued additional Bible knowledge with other religious friends. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics, square dancing, collecting pictures, history books and playing cards. Louise made many visits to Pennsylvania and also had return visits from family especially her nieces. Many associated with Louise knew her characteristic of independence which blessed her with long life.

Survivors include three children, Gary (Sharon) Keiser of Waynesfield, Karen (John) Kopp of Bluffton, Kevin (Geni) Keiser of Ottawa; seven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Grace Snook of Pennsylvania.

Louise was preceded in death by three grandchildren; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Robert "Bob" (Margie) Snook, Ralph "Shorty" (Barb) Snook Jr., Richard "Chum" Snook and a nephew, Scott Snook.

Due to the current pandemic situation, private services will be held for Louise.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel United Church of Christ or to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services – Bluffton is honored to be providing services to Louise's family.



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
