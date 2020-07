SPENCERVILLE — Earl A. Greber, 90, died at 5:30 a.m. July 21, 2020, at The Gardens Care Center, Wapakoneta.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville, where arrangements are incomplete.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.