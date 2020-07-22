Earl Greber

SPENCERVILLE — Earl A. Greber, 90, of rural Spencerville, died at 5:30 AM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in The Gardens Care Center in Wapakoneta, following an extended illness.

He was born November 1, 1929 in Dayton a son of the late Albert and Beatrice Blank Greber. His step-mother Thelma is also deceased. On July 7, 1956 he married Lois Jean McDonel, who survives at The Gardens.

Also surviving are three children; Michael A. (Emily) Greber of Williamsburg, OH., Earlene K. Greber of Orange, CA. and Steven W. (Mary) Greber of Goodwin, S.D., six grandchildren, Erika (Eli) Seyfried, Lynnette Greber, Rebekah Greber, Wesley Greber, William "Bill" Greber and Stephanie Greber and two sisters, Marie Hirn of Delphos and Barbara Cloer of Cleveland, TN.

Preceding him in death is his son Brett W. Greber, his brother Norman (Shirleen) Greber and brothers-in-law, Robert Hirn and Paul Cloer.

Earl attended the Buckland School and then enlisted in the Army in the Korean War. He was a Life member of both the VFW Post 6772 and American Legion Post 191 in Spencerville. He was a farmer at heart and worked with his brother Norman in the plastering business for many years and retired from General Dynamics Lima Tank Plant after 15 years service. He enjoyed carpentry and doing maintenance work at the VFW and the Veterans Memorial Park.

Funeral services will be 11 AM Saturday at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Rev. Charles H. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery with military rites by the Army Honor Guard and the Spencerville Veterans.

With Covid-19 Allen County regulations, the family requests that face covering be used for visitation from 4 until 7 PM Friday and one hour prior services Saturday in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donors choice.

