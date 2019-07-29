LIMA — Mrs. Earlene Mercedes Coffman, age 76, passed from this life on Friday, July 26, 2019 at approximately 10:27 p.m. at Kindred Hospital in Lima.

She was born on February 1, 1943 in Lima, Ohio to Harold and Norma (Bresler) Boedicker; both parents preceded her in death.

On August 8, 1981 she was united in holy matrimony to Mr. John R. Coffman who survives in Lima.

Mrs. Coffman was a Homemaker, she attended Crossroads Church of God. She loved to do Historic Reenactments, loved to do crafts, basket weaving, spinning, seamstress, quilting and baking cakes. Mrs. Coffman loved the Bible and had attended Theology School at Rhema Bible College.

Besides her loving husband John, she leaves to cherish her precious memory 3 sons ;Gregg Sharp (Melissa) and Chad Sharp (Jennifer) both of Wapakoneta, OH. Jason Coffman (Joy) of Fairborn, Ohio. 2 daughters; Tange Sigal (Vincent Forlenzo) of Ocala, Florida and Jeane Ra` Boroff of Lima. 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mr. Coffman to help fund the Blessing Box she established.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

