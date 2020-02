MIDDLE POINT — Eddy D. Miller, 73, Middle Point passed away at 9:51 p.m. on Feb. 12, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 17, 2020, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment will follow in Ridge Cemetery, Middle Point.

Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 16, 2020, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory.