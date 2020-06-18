WAPAKONETA — Edith Mae Jones, 98, of Wapakoneta and formerly of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at 3:25 PM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in the Roselawn Manor in Spencerville, with her daughter and granddaughter at her side.

She was born March 24, 1922 in Ohio City, a daughter of the late Clinton Whitfield and Mildred Elma Pritchard Roberts. On October 29, 1938 she married Richard S. "Dick" Jones, who died September 29, 2001.

Edith is survived by her daughter Penny Lee (Greg) Cummings of Wapakoneta, a daughter-law, Linda Jones of Alger and three sisters, Ruth Seewer, Betty (Art) Fields and Carol (Jay) Meyers.

Preceding her in death are two children, Patricia Ann Price and Michael Lynn Jones; two sisters, Ann Colwell and Maxine Setters; and one brother Jay Roberts.

Edith loved her family, especially her grandchildren Tony (Kim) Price, Shelly (Devin) Snyder, Chad Jones, Ashlee (Joseph) Cummings-Bingle and Brent (Holly) Cummings; three step grandchildren Loren (Joyce) Gayheart, Chad Conley and Lori (Dennis) Harden. She would have done anything for them.

She adored her great-grandchildren Tylor (Brittany) Price, Tiffany (Tyler) Bailey, Toby (Stephanie) Price, Jessica (Jordon) Whetstone, Wyatt Harrison, Dylan Snyder, Haley Snyder, Xavier Bingle and Lillian Cummings.

Her great great grandchildren were her pride and joy, Bethany, Tabitha, Weston, Taylor, Ethan, Maximus, Annaliese, Carson, Kegan, Layne and Emmy.

Edith lived a full life. She was a long time member of the Spencerville United Church of Christ where she served on several church committees and was a member of the choir. Her greatest pleasure, however, was her students that she taught in Sunday School.

She had worked at Runkle Candy Factory in Kenton, Ohio and the Lima Tank Plant during WW II, while her husband Dick was in the war. Later she worked at the Kresge's in Lima and Reliable Heating and Plumbing in Spencerville.

Along with her husband Dick, she enjoyed volunteer work. She was a Life Member of the Lima Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, volunteering for 10,000 hours over a 20 year period, where she met many friends.

With the Covid-19 in mind, with social distancing and masks, it was Edith's request that her public funeral be at their gravesite in the Spencerville Cemetery, which will be 1 PM Saturday with Pastor R. Scott Johnson officiating. Edith wanted all her friends and family to be safe.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Christ or to Lima Memorial Auxiliary.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com

The Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home of Spencerville is caring for the family and arrangements.