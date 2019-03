VAN WERT — Edith L. Nierman, 92, died at 12:45 p.m. March 10, 2019, at Van Wert Inpatient Hospice.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.