LIMA — Edith Rita Cardone Roney, 98, of Lima, passed away at 1:15 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Springview Manor Nursing Home. Edith was born on December 30, 1920 in Lima to Joseph and Assunta (Tollis) Cardone and they preceded her in death. On July 26, 1941, she married Ted Roney and he passed away on March 14, 2005.

Edith is survived by her children: Joyce (Roger) Hiles of Marysville, Linda (Stan) Merkle, Dennis (Lisa) Roney and Keith Roney all of Lima, Lisa (Randy) Harrison of London, Nadene (Alan) Bruns of Lima; a bonus daughter, Norene Parish of Lima; her grandchildren, Karen (Gary) Sorrell, Sheri Hiles, Dawna (Shawn) Dailey, Christopher Merkle, Seth (Asia) Hoffman, Chuck Lauck, Lee (Theresa) Lauck, Chad (Kelly) Lauck, Lauren Coon, Kristin (Justin) Damron, Shane Roney and Adam Roney; her great grandchildren: Ally, Aubrey, Kennedy, Taylor, Jacquelyne, Conner, Wyatt, Zachary, Dylan, Cameron, Sara, Keaton, Brooke, Brittany, Aryana, Nathan, Lilly-Anna and Addison and six great great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Along with Edith's parents and husband, Ted, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Tobias, Louis, Joe, Mario and Carmella Cardone.

Mrs. Roney had been employed at Westinghouse, she managed 20th Century Lanes' kitchen and she owned Edie's Sewing Service where she was a self-employed upholsterer. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church for over sixty years. She loved her family, enjoyed playing bingo and was an avid piano player, especially for the residents of Springview Manor Nursing Home.

