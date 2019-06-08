LIMA — Edmon "Ed" "Smitty" Smith, age 94, passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Springview Manor Nursing Home.

Ed was born on May 7, 1925, in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late Enoch A. and Betty (Mullins) Smith.

Ed first worked for Neon Products, retiring from there after 31 years. He then went on to work at Dana Corp. for another 11 years. After retirement, he became the doorman at the Eagles Aerie #370. He was a member of Garrett Wycoff Lodge #585 Free & Accepted Masons and was a dual member of Lima Lodge #205 F.& A.M. He was a member of Chapter, Council, and Commandery in the Lima area, the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, the V.F.W. #1275 Auxiliary, American Legion Post #98, and the Eagles Aerie #370.

He is survived by his daughter Carolyn Sue (Gary) Clay of Lima, four grandchildren: Shelley (Eric) Ambroza, Ric (Nila) Lyons, Vincent (Stacy) Clay and Trina (Rick) Mell, twelve great-grandchildren: Drew, Cydney, Abbey, Brock, Megan, John, Geoffry, Austin, Ava, Logan, Jason, and Aliana, 1 great-great-grandson Colton, brothers: Enoch Jones, Otis Jones and Bobby Jones, sisters: Elizabeth Miracle, Edna Fuson, and Ailene Collins, and former wife Mildred Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Pauline Hensley and Alabama Maxwell, and brother Jim L. Jones

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio; followed by a Masonic Service and a Scottish Rite Ring Service. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Rev. Todd Cosart will officiate. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Masonic Center.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .