Edmond Reaman

LIMA — Edmond J. Reaman, age 81, of Lima passed away at 9:03 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Edmond was born March 27, 1939 in Lima, to the late Alfred and Bernadine (Brinkman) Reaman. On January 10, 1961 he married his loving wife of 58 years, Linda S. Reaman who preceded him in death on August 19, 2019.

Edmond was a retired truck driver. He worked hard his entire life and instilled that same work ethic in his children and grandchildren. He was a tremendous story teller and was happiest when he was spending time with his family.

He is survived by his son, Andrew (Amy Hunter) Reaman and daughter, Cindy (Tim) McPheron both of Lima; five grandchildren, Chris, Matt, Cara, Leah and Alex, fourteen great-grandchildren, Aubriey, Kyle, Kaylee, Blake, Macy, Stevie, Carter, Kason, Noah, Luke, Jacob, Jensen, Kilynn and Lilliah, five sisters, Marilyn Reaman of Lima, Pat Reaman of Cincinnati, Edna (Paul ) Robenalt of Wapakoneta, Mary (Nick Miller) Good of Lima and Barb (Mike) Holbrook of Lima, two brothers, Mike Reaman of Lima, Tom (Tammy ) Reaman of Lima and brother-in-law, Brent (Jerrie ) Cattarene.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Betty Kiggins.

Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES - EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Father David Ross will officiate the service. Entombment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 19 and one hour prior to the funeral on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

