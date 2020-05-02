WICKENBURG, Ariz. — On March 21, 2020 we lost the physical presence of Ed Zapp. He was born in Lima, Ohio on February 3, 1940, and was the son of the late Louise Wimmer Zapp and Edmund Alfred Zapp Sr. He was preceded in death by his aunt and uncle, Richard and Esther Stauffer of Lima. Ed was a lifelong teacher and administrator in East Allen County Schools in Indiana, and Wickenburg High School in Arizona. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Diane Detwiler-Zapp of Wickenburg, Arizona; daughters Kristy Zapp Tucson, Arizona, and Mara (Chip) Bateson of Ambridge, Pennyslvania ; twin Grandsons Chad and Eddie Bateson; and his dog, Gracie. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date which will be announced on Facebook. Memorials to his church, Ktizo UCC, 8724 North 35th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85051. Friend may offer online condolences at www.wickenburgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lima News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.