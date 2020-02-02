LIMA — Edna L. Briem, age 88, passed away at 4:10 am on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home. She was born on July 14, 1931 in Roff, Oklahoma to James and Nannie (Johnson) Alexander who preceded her in death. On March 3, 1951 she married Roger L. Briem and he also preceded her in death.

Edna was a homemaker and had worked for Montgomery Wards for 20 years. Edna loved to cook and spend time with her grandchildren. She is survived by 3 sons; Keith (Sue) Briem of Stigler, OK, Roger (Lisa) Briem of Lima and Brady (Vicki) Briem of Dayton, a sister Billie Leemaster of Oklahoma City, OK., 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by a brother, James Alexander and a sister, Patty Parker.

A Memorial Service will be held at the HANNEMAN-SIFERD FUNERAL HOME, 506 N. Cable Rd, Lima, Ohio on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11am. Friends and Family may call one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later time.

