GLANDORF — Edna M. Ellerbrock, 84, died at her residence Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born January 10, 1936, in Columbus Grove to the late Frank and Marcella (Brinkman) Fenbert. On August 27, 1955, she married Eugene Ellerbrock who survives in Ottawa. She is survived by 7 children: Sue (Linda Mackey) Ellerbrock of Ft Wayne, IN, Mark "Brooky" (Lisa) Ellerbrock of Ottawa, Pat (Barry) Burkholder of Lima, Twig (Kevin) Bingley of Ottawa, Connie (Bruce Burkholder) Ellerbrock of Lima, Scott (Carla) Ellerbrock of Leipsic, and Nick (Teresa) Ellerbrock of Ottawa; 3 sisters: Rita Schmitz of Ottawa, Bertha Hermiller of Ottawa, Sr. Gemma Fenbert of Tiffin, sister in law: Margaret Schimmoeller of Glandorf; brother in law: Art Hermiller of Ottoville and son in law: Chuck Otto of Leipsic; 27 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Edna is preceded in death by her daughter and son in law: Barb (Rick) Young Otto, sister: Alice Hermiller and brother: Felix Fenbert. She was a homemaker, a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf and its C.L. of C. She loved to make prayer blankets and spending time with the grandkids and great-grandkids. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Fr. Tony Fortman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Monday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lima News from May 30 to May 31, 2020.