LIMA — Edna Marie Greeley, 84, of Lima, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Lima Convalescent Home. She was born on December 1, 1934 in Lima to the late Edwin A. and Theresa {Ruen} Herman. On October 27, 1956, she married William F. "Bill" Greeley, who preceded her in death December 27, 2013.

Edna graduated from St. Rita's Nursing School as a registered nurse. She worked at St. Rita's Medical Center and Lima Convalescent Home and was a member of St. Rita's Alumni Association. She enjoyed summers in Lake Erie and winters in Florida. Above all, she was a great wife and mother and spent time with her family as much as she could.

She is survived by her sons: Charles "Chuck" (Kristina) Greeley, Robert "Bob" (Brenda) Greeley, Edward "Ed" (Gloria) Greeley, and William G. (Mary) Greeley, all of Lima, grandchildren: Alaina (Nick) Morris, Timothy Greeley, Karlyn (Ross) Short, Shelby (Jacob) Myers, Michael (fiancé Ashley Ackelson) Greeley, Andrew (Ashley) Greeley, Nicholas Greeley, Jacqueline Greeley, Morgan (fiancé Micah Frankel) Greeley, William D. "Will" Greeley, and Amber Greeley, great-grandchildren: Hudson Greeley, Nolan Greeley, Tyson Greeley, Kendall Morris, and Christopher Morris, sister Frances Rhine, brothers: Leo Herman, Donald (Kathryn) Herman, Karl (Doris) Herman, Ralph (Kay) Herman, and John (Jean) Herman, and sister-in-law: Rosemary Studer.

In addition to her parents and husband Bill, she was preceded in death by her sister Sr. Rita Herman, sister-in-law: Helen Herman, and brothers-in-law: Richard Rhine and Eugene Studer.

Her family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2-8pm at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH. A funeral service will begin at 11am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Gerard's Catholic Church, Lima, OH. Burial will follow at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to or Parkinson's Disease Association. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.