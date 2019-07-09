LIMA — Edna Huggins, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 8:10 PM on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Kindred Hospital in Lima, Ohio.

Edna was born on October 15, 1944, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Edward Smith and Cornelia Christine (Taylor) Smith. She was previously married to Paul Scarrett and later married William Huggins, who both preceded her in death.

Edna had a life long love for education and held several degrees. She had also worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield. Edna was a member of Shawnee Alliance Church and the Eagles Aerie #370 Aux.

She is survived by five daughters, Penny Scarrett, of Lima, OH, Sylvia (Joe) Sargent, of Columbus Grove, OH, Tina Scarrett, of Lima, OH, Paula (Jerry) Neel, of Indianapolis, IN, Cindy Warren, of Jacksonville, NC; grandchildren, Renee Scarrett, Justin (Sean Kim) Sargent, Jordon Sargent, Dacy (Chase) Nuding, Kayla Roberts, Robin (Taylore) Phillips II, Madison Neel, Ashley Neel, Heather Farr, Jerry Neel Jr., Chelsea Neel, Ashley (Adrian) O'tero, Patrick (Mary) Heffley, Corey (Brittney) Warren, Haley Warren; brother Terry Smith, sister, Sandy (Herman) Wallace, brother, Jeff McCloud and 23 great grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Edward, Carl, Larry and Anthony Smith, and a sister Joyce Smith.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

Entombment of ashes will be at Memorial Park Mausoleum at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com