MELBOURNE, Fla. — Edna Mae Miller, 96, of Melbourne, Florida, died on Monday, March 11, 2019. Born in 1922 in Lima, Ohio, she was the daughter of George and Clara Kempher. She graduated from Lafayette High School and worked in the war effort at Westinghouse Corporation helping to make radios for military aircraft. On June 25, 1944, she married the Reverend Robert E. Miller at Cairo, Ohio, in the Methodist church which he pastored. During the years she was a gracious pastor's wife at churches in Ohio, Florida, and Pennsylvania, including churches in Cairo, Mt. Victory, and Celina, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, who died in 2007, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, after 63 years of marriage; her parents; and a sister, Mary Helen Kempher of Lima, Ohio.

She is survived by a brother, Dale Kempher (Patricia), and a sister, Dorothy Kempher, both of Lima, Ohio; son, Robert Jan Miller (Samantha) of Melbourne, Florida; and a daughter, Ellen Osborne (Richard) of Gainesville, Georgia; two granddaughters, Kelly Woodard (Kenneth) of Greenville, South Carolina, and Jill Fullilove (William) of Arlington, Virginia; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service and burial will be in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, on March 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the . Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com