LIMA — Edward Stuber Armentrout, 82, of Clearwater, FL. and formerly of Lima, passed away peacefully at his home in Clearwater on Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020.

He was born July 20, 1938 in McGuffey, Ohio, the son of the late Elmer Lewis Armentrout and Jennie Louise Stuber Armentrout Krisher. On November 5, 1960 he married Loretta Pearl Miller of Spencerville, who survives in Clearwater, along with their son Daniel J. Armentrout, also of Clearwater.

Others surviving are his brother-in-law Floyd Bosher of Worthington; sister-in-law; Twila "Twink" Miller of Spencerville and brother-in-law Dick Fetter of Lima, his niece Angie (Darren) Ewing of Celina and nephew Tony (Nichole) Fetter of Washington, DC and great niece Elle Fetter.

Preceding him in death are his sister Barbara Bosher, in-laws Arthur Miller and Elizabeth "Libby" Fetter, father and mother-in-law Everett and Elsie Miller, grandparents A.C. and Marie Stuber and Lester and Ida Armentrout.

Ed was a 1956 graduate of McGuffey High School where he was active in the band and played baseball and basketball. He then joined the Army serving in Germany in the Missile Program. From 1959 thru 1993 he worked at the Lima Engine Plant of Ford Motor Company, retiring after 33 years service in assembly and later in the front office.

He was a long time member of the Rousculp Church of Christ and had been active in Free Masonry as Past Master of the Rufus Putnam Masonic Lodge # 364, F. & A.M. in Columbus Grove and later was a member of the Wayne Lodge # 569 in Waynesfield. He was a member of the Largo American Legion Post # 0119 in Florida. He had a love for golf, bowling and gardening.

Funeral services will be 1:30 PM Saturday in the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Frank Oden officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencerville Cemetery with military rites by the Army Honor Guard and the Spencerville Veterans.

With Covid-19 regulations in mind, face coverings must be worn in the funeral home for the visitation from 6 until 8 PM Friday and after 12:30 pm Saturday.

A Masonic Memorial service will be conducted by the Wayne Lodge Friday evening at 8 PM.

Contributions may be made to Empath, Rousculp Church of Christ or The Point Church, all in care of the funeral home at 728 East Fourth Street, Spencerville, Ohio 45887. Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com